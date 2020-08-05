reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Iconic toy store FAO Schwarz reopens flagship location

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Iconic New York City toy store FAO Schwarz has reopened its flagship location in Manhattan following a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a press release that the store inside Rockefeller Center in Midtown has been "fine-tuning its piano keys" the last few months, referring to its giant dance-on piano made famous by Tom Hanks in the movie "Big."

The store will reopen with limited hours and new safety protocols in place including mandatory face coverings for all, markers to encourage social distancing and traffic flow, managing entrances and exits, register guards, sanitizing stations, limited store occupancy, and frequent daily store cleanings.

The giant toy store is a wonderland for children and parents alike and also features a built-in 27-foot tall rocket ship and three-dimensional clocktower. The store also has experiences and demonstrations which currently include Baby Doll Adoption Center, Build Your Own RC Car, Sharper Image Robotics and Drones, Marvin's Magic, Discovery Science Lab, Style Your Own Barbie, Build-A-Bear, Bunnies by The Bay boutique and more.

The company will reveal new experiences later this year it says will include interactive videos, everyone's favorite characters and celebrities and perhaps a puppet or two.

The new store hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

