Firefighter Joseph Maiello who died on the job, honored with plaque at firehouse on Staten Island

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 8, 2023 2:30AM
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A firefighter who died on the job was honored on Saturday at his firehouse on Staten Island.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over a plaque dedication ceremony at Engine Company 163 Ladder Company 83 in remembrance of Lieutenant Joseph Maiello.

Maiello's widow and two children attended.

The 53-year-old died of a heart attack at the firehouse on the day after Christmas in 2021. He was a 22-year veteran of the fire department who survived the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
