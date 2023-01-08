Firefighter Joseph Maiello who died on the job, honored with plaque at firehouse on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A firefighter who died on the job was honored on Saturday at his firehouse on Staten Island.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over a plaque dedication ceremony at Engine Company 163 Ladder Company 83 in remembrance of Lieutenant Joseph Maiello.

Maiello's widow and two children attended.

The 53-year-old died of a heart attack at the firehouse on the day after Christmas in 2021. He was a 22-year veteran of the fire department who survived the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

