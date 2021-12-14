public school

Federal judge denies injunction, lets stand NYC vaccine mandate for school employees

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A federal judge in the Southern District of New York declined to impose a preliminary injunction on the city's vaccine mandate for public school employees.

The injunction would have prevented the city from requiring public school employees to be vaccinated while the court heard other arguments for religious exemptions.

Public school employees claimed to have religious objections to the vaccine and sought the injunction after their first appeal was denied.

ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.


Most of the plaintiffs were denied a second time and sought the injunction to prevent their termination.

District Judge Valerie Caproni found the vaccine mandate to be rational.

"The Court has no facts before it on which it could conclude that the Citywide Panel's process was irrational in any way or infected with hostility to religion," Caproni said.

Caproni's decision comes almost one week after the U.S. Supreme Court declined a petition from New York state healthcare workers who also opposed the vaccine mandate for religious reasons.

So far, as long as mandates are generally applied and do not single out a particular religion the courts, courts at all levels have allowed them to stand.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinescovid 19 vaccinepublic schoolteacherscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PUBLIC SCHOOL
Parents, teachers protest overcrowded classrooms across NYC
Slashing at gas station in Harrison prompts 2-hour school delay
Push to reform school suspensions over racial disparities
NJ district focusing on mental health as students return to class
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News