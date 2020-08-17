Coronavirus News: Is your electric bill sky-high? 7 On Your Side has tips to offset costs

coronavirus new jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Did you suffer sticker shock at your last electric bill? It's not just the air conditioning, but with so many people working from home, you're also cooking more, running the dishwasher and doing laundry.

The last power bill was a shocker for Cristina Gordon, who is running her company "C Bee PR" out of her home alongside her husband, an insurance executive, and their baby girl.

"We were working from home of course," Gordon said. "But we are fairly good at turning the A/C down and the lights. So it was really a shock."

In March, the family's PSE&G bill was $135, with increased usage every month throughout the pandemic. The last bill doubled $344 bucks.

"Oh my gosh, why such a jump," Gordon questioned.

She's not alone, as 7 On Your Side was flooded on Facebook about high bills.

"Usage is up 48 percent," Karinna complained.

My bill says, "I'm up 45% from last July," laments teacher Deb Paulsen.

So, 7 On Your Side asked PSE&G to analyze the Gordon's bill.

They recommended installing a smart meter at their new home to monitor usage, using programmable thermostats and swapping out old for new Energy Star appliances to save money, plus earn discounts and rebates.

More ways to save:

- Clean out the A/C filters each month during the summer months
- Use ceiling fans and
- Switch to more energy efficient LED light bulbs

Also, asking your employer if they can set up allowances on business-related expenses can't hurt. Twitter gave employees a one-time, 1,000 productivity allowance to set up things like your at home desk setups.

Also don't forget if you add up what it costs to commute, park and eat at your office. Your energy bill may be a lot less comparatively.

