Coronavirus Updates: NYC wants to put out-of-work drivers back behind the wheel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is looking to put out-of-work driver back behind the wheel as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put NYC on pause.The Taxi and Limousine Commission is hiring licensed drivers for jobs like delivering food to senior citizens who can't leave home.TLC licensed drivers can sign up here and will be selected on a first come, first served basis.The Independent Drivers Guild released the following statement:"New York City's for-hire vehicle drivers have seen their earnings plummet amid this pandemic. Drivers are ready to step up to help the city in this time of great need. We are thankful that the city sees the value in this workforce and appreciate the Commissioner's hard work to make DeliveryTLC a reality."