Smoke pours from roof as firefighters battle house fire in the Bronx

Firefighters battle flames at a fire in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over Freeman Street where smoke could be seen pouring from the roof.

The fire started in the basement of the home before it quickly spread around 11 a.m.

There were not currently any reports of injuries.

Few other details were released.

