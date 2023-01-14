Raging fire in Woodhaven 3-story building injures firefighter

Officials say a 3-story home along 90th Street in Woodhaven went up in flames at around 1 a.m.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A firefighter was hurt while battling a raging fire in Queens Saturday morning.

Officials say a three-story home along 90th Street in Woodhaven went up in flames at around 1 a.m.

It took crews a couple of hours to get the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

