Raging fire in Woodhaven 3-story building injures firefighter

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A firefighter was hurt while battling a raging fire in Queens Saturday morning.
Officials say a three-story home along 90th Street in Woodhaven went up in flames at around 1 a.m.
It took crews a couple of hours to get the fire under control.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
