firefighters

VIDEO: Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours battling Oregon blazes

MARION CO., Ore. -- After a 14-hour shift battling wildfires in Oregon, a group of exhausted firefighters mustered enough energy for smiles, cheers and songs.

Video shows a crew with the private organization Big Bark Chippers singing their self-titled "Take Me Out To The Fire Line," a play on the official anthem of North American baseball.

"Take me out to the fire, take me out to the line. Bring me some sawyers and hazel hose. I don't care if I ever get home," the group of firefighters sang Monday after battling the Lionshead Fire in the northwestern part of the state.

Theodore W. Hiner, who posted the now-viral video to Facebook, said one of the crew members came up with the song. He said his team was tired but is eager to keep working.

"Exhausted but still excellent. Busted their butts today. And still make me laugh. My crew. My guys," he captioned the video.

EMBED More News Videos

More than 5 million acres have burned in the U.S. this year as West Coast wildfires continue to rage.



Hiner and the Big Bark Chippers have been battling West Coast wildfires all summer. They've also faced California's devastating Camp Fire, which killed 85 civilians in 2018.

In 2020, wildfires have burned more than 5 million acres in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonwildfireu.s. & worldfirefightersfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTERS
Firefighters exhausted, resources run thin amid West Coast wildfires
Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor but loses own home in NYC blaze
12 firefighters injured, residents rescued from 5-alarm fire
Calif. bill allows inmate firefighters to work professionally after prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
NYC mayor to furlough entire staff for 1 week, including himself
Woman hurls bottle, shouts slur at Black woman jogging in NYC
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Train cars dumped into ocean to create artificial reef off Long Island
Giuliani slams de Blasio, touts 2-year plan to 'save' NYC
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
Show More
Bomb-making materials found after fire, Queens man charged
COVID NY: State extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020
NYPD names 33-year veteran new chief of collaborative policing
VIDEO: Car plows into front of elementary school in NJ
Brutal beating caught on camera in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News