Flaco, the owl who escaped the Central Park Zoo in February, is still alive and well living on his own.

What happened to Flaco, the owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo?

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flaco, a Eurasian Eagle Owl, escaped from the Central Park Zoo in February.

He was set free after someone cut his mesh enclosure at the Central Park Zoo.

As of Wednesday, Flaco is still a free bird.

In fact, he was spotted in Central Park enjoying a rat as a snack.

After Flaco escaped the zoo, staff originally tried to lure him back.

However, he seemed to be hunting and surviving well on his own, exhibiting no signs of distress.

As such, the Central Park Zoo terminated their efforts to recapture the bird of prey.

Another bird made headlines this week for escaping a different zoo.

A peacock, referred to as Raul, escaped from the Bronx Zoo on Wednesday. He returned to the zoo on his own accord.

