Coronavirus News: Sushi restaurant in Manhattan feeds Mount Sinai Hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A sushi restaurant in Manhattan is stepping up to feed hungry healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

The owner of Kissaki, Mark Garcia, prepared 50 meals for workers at Mount Sinai Hospital Tuesday.

Access to quick, healthy meals has been limited for essential workers since the state lockdown was imposed in March.

Many restaurants and takeout businesses have been forced to temporarily close because of the lack of demand.

