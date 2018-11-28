NEW YORK (WABC) --Bread stuffing with the classic Thanksgiving flavors of fresh sage, thyme and parsley everyone craves.
Prep Time: 30 minutes, plus bread drying time
Cook Time: 1 hour
Serves: 8
Ingredients
1 loaf (1 lb.) French bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 10 cups)
1/4 cup unsalted butter
2 1/2 cups diced yellow onion
1 1/2 cups diced celery
1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh sage leaves
1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
2 cups College Inn Turkey or Chicken Broth
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions
1. Arrange bread, uncovered, on a baking sheet; let dry 8 hours or overnight, stirring once or twice
2. Heat oven to 375F
3. Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish; set aside
4. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat
5. Add onions, celery, sage, thyme and pepper and cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to brown around the edges
6. Add broth and bring to a simmer; cook 3 minutes to reduce slightly.
7. Fold together vegetable-broth mixture, bread, eggs and parsley in a large heat-proof bowl until evenly moistened
8. Loosely spoon into baking dish and bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown
TIP: To dry bread faster, toast in a 375F oven on a baking sheet for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!