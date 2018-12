Ingredients

Bread stuffing with the classic Thanksgiving flavors of fresh sage, thyme and parsley everyone craves.30 minutes, plus bread drying time1 hour1 loaf (1 lb.) French bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 10 cups)1/4 cup unsalted butter2 1/2 cups diced yellow onion1 1/2 cups diced celery1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh sage leaves1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves1/4 tsp ground black pepper2 cups College Inn Turkey or Chicken Broth2 large eggs, lightly beaten1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves1. Arrange bread, uncovered, on a baking sheet; let dry 8 hours or overnight, stirring once or twice2. Heat oven to 375F3. Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish; set aside4. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat5. Add onions, celery, sage, thyme and pepper and cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to brown around the edges6. Add broth and bring to a simmer; cook 3 minutes to reduce slightly.7. Fold together vegetable-broth mixture, bread, eggs and parsley in a large heat-proof bowl until evenly moistened8. Loosely spoon into baking dish and bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until the top is golden brownTo dry bread faster, toast in a 375F oven on a baking sheet for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.