Coronavirus News: NYC providing free meals to anyone who needs food

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will be providing free meals to anyone who needs food at public school sites on Friday.

The grab-and-go meals will be available to anyone who needs food including children and adults.

The city has 435 sites spread out around the five boroughs where people can get breakfast, lunch and dinner all to go, free of charge.

Previously, the city only had the feeding sites open to students and families of students, but now they will be available to everyone.

Children and families with children can pick up food between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. while adults with no kids can pick up food until 1:30 p.m. each day.

To find a location near you click here or text "NYC FOOD" to 877-877.



