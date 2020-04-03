coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City to provide free meals to anyone who needs food

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that the city will be providing free meals to anyone who needs food.

The new initiative will begin Friday, and will be available to anyone who needs food including children and adults.

The city has 435 sites spread out around the five boroughs where people can get breakfast, lunch and dinner all to go, free of charge.

Previously, the city only had the feeding sites open to students and families of students, but now they will be available to everyone.

Children and families with children can pick up food between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. while adults with no kids can pick up food until 1:30 p.m. each day.

To find a location near you click here or text "NYC FOOD" to 877-877.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthfoodcoronavirusfood drivecoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC residents urged to cover faces as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 50K
Javits Center in Manhattan will now care for COVID-19 patients
Former NY Giant Eli Manning thanks hospital workers
NYC nurses demand PPE during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor advises all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while outside
NYC residents urged to cover faces as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 50K
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Javits Center in Manhattan will now care for COVID-19 patients
NYC nurses demand PPE during COVID-19 crisis
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet Friday
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
Show More
$1.3M in jewelry stolen from NYC jewelry store: Police sources
Ali Wentworth describes her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Cuomo pops into governor's briefing to give update on health
Coronavirus fears spark record number background checks for guns
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
More TOP STORIES News