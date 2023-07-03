4th of July fun continues at Jersey shore; experts warn swimmers to stay safe

The Fourth of July holiday weekend continued down at the Jersey shore with a picture-perfect Sunday.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend continued down at the Jersey shore with a picture-perfect Sunday.

The beach in Sea Isle City was as packed as it could get, and the boardwalk was just as crowded.

"We come down here every year on the Fourth. It's a family tradition and we love it," said Jordan Drelick of Harleysville, Pa.

"Summer is the best and today is beautiful," added Deb Kelly of Harleysville.

At James' Fudge, officials say it was a stellar weekend for sales as well.

But, they still have plenty of fudge, homemade popcorn, and even cotton candy ready to go.

"We love having families come down and seeing everybody and our regulars," said Kayla Jones of James' Fudge.

Action News next stopped off at Longport Beach.

Beachgoers say sometimes, it's the simple things that are appreciated the most.

"The ice cream man, because the ice cream is very good," said young Riley Davidson.

"I get to see the fireworks and I get to run the mile race in Longport," added Sam Katchman.

Even though the weekend was filled with fun, experts like Beach Patrol Chief Tom Kresz, say it's still important to be cautious while out in the water.

"(Saturday) alone we had 153 rescues. We have to be over 100 at this point today," said Kresz.

He says throughout the remainder of the weekend and the beginning of the upcoming week, it's imperative people swim by a lifeguard.

"The ocean conditions are really rough, a lot of rips. We're trying to move our lifeguard stands away from them. But some have rips on either side, so we really can't move them," said Kresz.

In Atlantic City, not many beachgoers hit the water.

Because of the rough surf, Lilo Lopez of Egg Harbor Township said she was spending her day on the boardwalk with family.

"With my sister just having some girl time, taking advantage of the nice weather," said Lopez.