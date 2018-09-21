BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --Family, friends and other mourners gathered Friday to bid a final farewell to a woman who became an anti-gang activist after her daughter was murdered by MS-13.
Evelyn Rodriguez died last week after being struck by a white SUV as she prepared a vigil for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas. A wake was held Thursday at the Grant Michael Funeral home in Brentwood, ahead of funeral services Friday.
Rodriguez is being laid to rest at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church on 2nd Avenue in Brentwood
She was struck near the site where the 16-year-old Curevas' body was found beaten and stabbed two years ago. The murders of Cuevas and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens in 2016 shocked the community.
Rodriguez was run over by a driver who apparently was involved in an altercation with her before she was killed. Witnesses say the driver had removed commemorative items from the site.
The driver stayed at the scene and no charges were immediately filed, but Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.
Rodriguez had filed a $110 million lawsuit last December against the Brentwood School District, claiming it ignored warnings that MS-13 members were threatening Cuevas. She said employees failed to act when told that the girl was being threatened, and the lawsuit claimed the bullying started two years before the teenager was killed.
She appealed to members of Congress in 2017 to take action to combat gang violence on Long Island, explaining that her community was living in fear.
She also met with President Trump and attended the State of the Union address last January.
President Trump tweeted his condolences last Friday night, saying, 'My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has directed state police to provide any assistance and resources to Suffolk County police as they investigate Rodriguez's death.
"In the wake of the unspeakable tragedy of her daughter's death, Evelyn showed tremendous courage by dedicating herself to the disruption of gang violence throughout her community. As she stood by my side as we fought back against MS-13, I stand with her family tonight."
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini released the following statement:
"Evelyn Rodriguez endured unspeakable tragedy when her daughter was murdered two years ago. As a parent, I cannot imagine functioning after the loss of a child, but Evelyn was able to turn that tragedy into a mission for good. She harvested her grief and used it as a catalyst for positive change on behalf of her community and on behalf of this country. She was a fierce advocate for her hometown of Brentwood and was fearless in her fight to put an end to the violence caused by MS-13 to ensure that other parents never have to endure the pain she suffered. Evelyn is one of the strongest people I have ever met in my life. I am proud to have worked with her and even more proud to have called her a friend. I know I speak for everyone who knew Evelyn in saying that we are truly heartbroken over her loss."
Suffolk County police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.
