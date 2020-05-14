Coronavirus News: 20-year-old with Down syndrome goes home after beating COVID-19

Gabriella Acosta spent more than two weeks at Staten island University Hospital.
She had COVID-19-related pneumonia and respiratory failure.
Acosta spent 15 days on a ventilator while she fought to survive.
But on Wednesday, she was wheeled out of the hospital to a chorus of applause.
"She had overcome a great hurdle and her mother was at her bedside for that entire time so the clapout was for mom as well as her daughter," Dr. Pamela Feuer said.
Dr. Pam* Feuer said Acosta had some other chronic conditions like lung disease, diabetes and obesity which made her predisposed to serious COVID-19 symptoms.
