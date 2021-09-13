22-year-old Long Island woman goes missing while traveling in Wyoming

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11013252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

BLUE POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A 22-year-old woman from Long Island disappeared while traveling in Wyoming, and her desperate family is pleading for help about her whereabouts.Gabrielle Petito, of Blue Point, was traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03 with a companion when she stopped communicating with friends and family.The van has since been recovered.Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on September 11 at approximately 6:55 p.m.According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August.Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.All calls can remain anonymous.----------