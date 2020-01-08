ALBERTSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A garbage truck was involved in a multi-vehicle accident and hit a home on Long Island Tuesday morning.
The truck was driving along Bethel Road in Albertson when it hit another vehicle.
Authorities say that the truck took down some power lines as it hit the house.
Police reported one minor injury, although it is not clear who was injured.
The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.
Garbage truck crashes into Long Island home, injuring 1 person
