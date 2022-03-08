Personal Finance

Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With gas prices on the rise around the country and in the Tri-State area, we take a bigger looks at how we got here and how long we can expect this to last.

Here are some of the latest headlines on rising gas prices and its impact



Gas prices in Tri-State rise area above $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue to skyrocket at the fastest pace in history and are expected to continue to rise through the month, due both to inflation and the war in Ukraine. Right now, the average price for gas is $4.10 a gallon in New Jersey, $4.21 in New York and $4.22 in Connecticut. The national average is $3.92 a gallon, a more than 30 cent increase from just five days earlier.


Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump. He warned that Americans will see rising prices, saying, "Defending freedom is going to cost."

Shell to stop buying Russian oil and natural gas
Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. The company said in a statement that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, "in a phased manner."


RELATED | Gov. Hochul directs electric, gas utilities to work with New Yorkers on energy bills
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed electric and gas utilities to work with customers to pay their bills and mitigate costs wherever possible.



