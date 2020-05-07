Coronavirus News: East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis

The store, famous for its legendary egg creams, initially closed when COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place.
Gem Spa's owners shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday:
"This has been an extremely difficult decision, and one we are heartbroken to make. Forced to close the store due to New York City & State Covid restrictions implemented six weeks ago in the interest of safety to our customers and staff, we had hoped to reopen once things stabilized. Prior to the crisis, it had become increasingly apparent that the evolving character of the area was no longer able to sustain a corner creation like ours.
Coronavirus concerns closed our city, cratered businesses, and ultimately sealed the fate of our (close to) 100-year-old shop.
After careful review and assessment of our options, we have made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to close permanently."
Store officials thanked neighbors, New Yorkers and visitors from around the world for the love and support.
Although the store will close its physical doors, Gem Spa will live on through its website where it will highlight its rich history and iconic figures that have made them who they are.
