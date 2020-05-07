Coronavirus News: East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gem Spa, an East Village landmark, announced it has closed its doors for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.The store, famous for its legendary egg creams, initially closed when COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place.Gem Spa's owners shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday:Store officials thanked neighbors, New Yorkers and visitors from around the world for the love and support.Although the store will close its physical doors, Gem Spa will live on throughwhere it will highlight its rich history and iconic figures that have made them who they are.