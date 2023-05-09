Long Island Congressman George Santos charged by U.S. Justice Department

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Long Island Congressman George Santos has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, according to sources familiar with the matter, ABC News reported.

The charges remain under seal so the nature of the allegations is unclear, according to CNN.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

