Special election shows Republicans were not swayed by George Santos scandal

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The first election in Nassau County since Representative George Santos started making headlines was held on Tuesday.
The special election for Nassau County Legislature's 19th Legislative District was a race between Democrat Robert Miles and Republican Michael Giangregorio.
Giangregorio defeated Miles with 59% of the total vote.
Nassau Republicans say Republican voters will still vote Republican, despite the scandal surrounding Santos.
The chair of the Nassau County GOP held a press conference Wednesday to call attention to the Republican's special election victory.
