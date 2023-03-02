Despite the scandal regarding the Republican candidate George Santos, Nassau County citizens are still voting Republican.

Special election shows Republicans were not swayed by George Santos scandal

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The first election in Nassau County since Representative George Santos started making headlines was held on Tuesday.

The special election for Nassau County Legislature's 19th Legislative District was a race between Democrat Robert Miles and Republican Michael Giangregorio.

Giangregorio defeated Miles with 59% of the total vote.

Nassau Republicans say Republican voters will still vote Republican, despite the scandal surrounding Santos.

The chair of the Nassau County GOP held a press conference Wednesday to call attention to the Republican's special election victory.

