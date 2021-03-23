coronavirus new york city

12-year-old girl starts GoFundMe for NYC students who can't afford laptops

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When COVID forced schools in New York City to shut down last year, one girl used her kindness to help students without computers.

Twelve-year-old Daisy Hampton is not sure what she wants to do when she grows up, but she's not waiting for adulthood to make a difference.

"We saw on the news, she didn't have a computer and was missing out on her education," Hampton said.

When schools shut down last year, she realized some kids were left in the dark with no computer, no internet and no education.

So, she took her $200 from girl scouts and bought a computer for Kimani, a girl she read about in the Bronx.

"She was very grateful. We hugged quickly because of COVID," Hampton said. "She was smiling, asking questions. She was happy. Her mom was also very happy."

It was the beginning of a budding passion.

Hampton wanted to help more students like Kimani. So, this 7th grader from Manhattan started a GoFundMe page and has now raised almost $14,000.



She says she has given computers to three public schools in the Bronx, to students in Mississippi, and next week, she will hand out 25 computers to students in Chinatown.

"I admire her for her compassion and hard work and making everyone feel they have a place at the table and classroom," Diasy's mother Jennifer Hampton said.

Young Daisy Hampton tells me she has learned a lot on this journey. She has realized how fortunate she is. She has also learned she can help spread opportunity -- one laptop at a time.

"If you don't see anyone helping, you have to be ready to take on the responsibility, because if not you, who next will?" Hampton said.

