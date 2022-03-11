be kind

Good News! Episode 1: Be Kind stories

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch 'Good News!' with Bill Ritter, a new show

Good news.

That seems in short supply these days, but Bill Ritter and the Eyewitness News team are shining a bright light on the happier side of life in our new series, "Good News!"

In our first episode of this uplifting show, Bill looks back at some of the most memorable and inspiring "Be Kind" stories of the past year from Eyewitness News.

We invite you celebrate, along with us, some remarkable heroes, fundraisers, innovators and collaborators... who make showing kindness part of their everyday lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
good newsbe kind
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Watch 'Good News!' with Bill Ritter, a new show
'The Great Dance-Shoe Giveaway' hits the streets of Queens
NY teen leads student club on mission to combat hunger
Be Kind: LI student inspiring others to raise money for heart health
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen in restaurant fight
Man chased into NYC bodega, shot and killed
Man caught on camera pointing gun at Goodwill employee in Manhattan
How you can help Ukraine
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia
Car thefts nearly double in NYC, up 94% from last year
Show More
Human head found in shopping cart torso suspect's home: NYPD
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Weekend Mess: Storm to bring rain, snow, wind
More TOP STORIES News