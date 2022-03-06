Community group partners with government officials for gun buyback program in Washington Heights

The Oyate Group and its 'A Mother'5 Promi5e' program hosted a gun buyback program on Saturday in Washington Heights with the help of New York State Senator Robert Jackson, The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and the NYPD.
The program offered $500 pre-paid gift cards for operable handguns and assault rifles, $150 for rifles and shotguns, and $50 for BB guns and imitation pistols - no questions asked.
"This is making our neighborhood and city a safer place to walk and to live, " said New York State Senator Robert Jackson. "And that's what this is about."
This is the second buyback sponsored by the Oyate Group which collected 70 guns last December in the Bronx.
The organization was able to offer more money for operable guns than other buyback programs because of the partnership with government agencies.
"Every gun off the street is potentially a life saved and there are approximately fifty guns off the street today, so I feel encouraged," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
