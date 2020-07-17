community

Harlem's Melba Wilson appears on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Harlem chef Melba Wilson cooked up some comfort food on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Friday to help promote this weekend's "Harlem Serves Up!" and raise awareness about the plight of restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melba cooked up some grilled cajun salmon on the show. You'll find the recipe on Live with Kelly and Ryan's website.

EMBED More News Videos

Harlem chef Melba Wilson showed us how to make grilled cajun salmon on "Live" to promote "Harlem Serves Up!"



Melba's Restaurant opened its doors in 2005 and has come to be regarded as the premier comfort food destination in New York City.

HARLEM SERVES UP!
Chefs and restaurateurs including Mashama Bailey, Aliyyah Baylor, Adrienne Cheatham, Nina Compton, Charles Gabriel, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Melba Wilson, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Skai Young and Raymond Zamanta Mohan will headline a one-hour fundraiser special entitled "Harlem Serves Up!" supported by Humana airing on WABC-TV Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from executive producers Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz.

RELATED | Businesses impacted by COVID gear up for 'Harlem Serves Up!' event

EMBED More News Videos

On Saturday, WABC-TV Channel 7 will air a one-hour fundraiser special entitled 'Harlem Serves Up!' supported by Humana at 7 p.m.



To find out more and to donate, visit www.HarlemServesUp.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsharlemharlem food festivalabc7ny instagramharlem eatup!community
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Celeb chefs join 'Harlem Serves Up!' fundraiser to air on WABC-TV
Businesses impacted by COVID gear up for 'Harlem Serves Up!' event
ABC7 Unite: New summer program lets teens in Queens give back
LI startup creates walk-through sanitizing station for COVID-19 era
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody in tech guru's decapitation
COVID Updates: NYC on track for Phase 4 Monday with modifications
Details on Phase 4 in NYC revealed
Watch: Officers save newborn baby at Newark Penn Station
AccuWeather: Showers today, intense heat on the way
NYC mayor, commissioner unveil "End Gun Violence" plan
Exclusive: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
Show More
Traveling nurses: "It was like a medical war zone"
NYPD questions man in Brooklyn killing of 1-year-old
Suspect in NYPD protest assault released without bail
Iconic 'Golden Girls' house for sale in Los Angeles
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
More TOP STORIES News