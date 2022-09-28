4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem, suspects sought by NYPD

Derick Waller reports from the scene along 116th Street.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four men were shot when a gunman opened fire on a Harlem street Tuesday night.

The victims, ranging in age from 21 to 28, were hit in the gunfire on West 116th street.

All the men were shot in the legs. One was also struck in the arm.

Police responding to this gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away, as well as scattered shell chasings that forced them to close 116th Street for the investigation.

Two of the victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital, the other two to St. Luke's Hospital.

Although one was in surgery, they were all in stable condition and expected to survive.

Two gunmen fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

The gunfire erupted just hours after four people, including teens ages 15 and 16, were shot in an Ozone Park, Queens, park. The shootings are not believed to be related.

Earlier in the day, also in the 28th Precinct in Harlem, two people were shot on West 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Both were expected to survive.

