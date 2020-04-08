coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: African-Americans hit harder by COVID-19, data shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Statistics from cities and states show the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans harder, members of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities.



We know that in New York City COVID-19 is killing twice as many men as women.

While the city has released that information about the age and sex of those who are getting the disease, they haven't released information about the race.

The city has promised to release that information sometime this week and those doctors and nurses on the front lines of this battle say the numbers are crucial in caring for patients.

"That's why hopefully soon, the CDC will release information showing racial and ethnic data so that we can better understand how to prevent disease test and treat in this very high-risk group," Dr. Jennifer Aston said.

"It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.

Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable (the disparity) is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.

Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."

Doctors say with the data from the CDC and New York City, there can be a more targeted response not just in treatment but also in prevention.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citycdcmedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkafrican americansanthony faucicovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalthe white housepresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadliest day in NY, but hospitalizations slow
Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
AccuWeather: Wet start then some sun
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
Mayor of Paterson tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
Hospital morgues, funeral homes at capacity in Suffolk County
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Man recovering from COVID-19 after spending 17 days on ventilator
More TOP STORIES News