Coronavirus News: African-Americans hit harder by COVID-19, data shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Statistics from cities and states show the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans harder, members of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday.Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.We know that in New York City COVID-19 is killing twice as many men as women.While the city has released that information about the age and sex of those who are getting the disease, they haven't released information about the race.The city has promised to release that information sometime this week and those doctors and nurses on the front lines of this battle say the numbers are crucial in caring for patients."That's why hopefully soon, the CDC will release information showing racial and ethnic data so that we can better understand how to prevent disease test and treat in this very high-risk group," Dr. Jennifer Aston said."It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable (the disparity) is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."Doctors say with the data from the CDC and New York City, there can be a more targeted response not just in treatment but also in prevention.