coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing in NYC amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- There is another growing group of victims amid the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans who are being attacked and accused of causing the virus.

Sunday night in Dyker Heights, police say a 51-year-old resident was simply taking out her garbage when a man doused her with some kind of chemical which burned her face, neck, shoulders and back.

The Asian victim was rushed to the hospital while the man took off.

In late March in the Bronx, a 31-year-old female passenger was assaulted while riding an MTA Bx13 bus. It was in the middle of the afternoon.

Authorities say a group of girls hurled anti-Asian slurs at the victim, then smashed her on the head with an umbrella. The victim was given stitches.

Three 15-year-old girls were arrested nearby, but detectives are still looking for a fourth girl. Officials believe she is the one who actually turned the umbrella into a weapon

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou fears there are many more cases which are never reported. She says her friend, a nurse, was verbally attacked in the hospital recently by a coronavirus patient she was trying to help.

Niou says the patient blamed her friend for the virus.

As for the two recently reported crimes, police say the teenagers on the bus have been charged with a hate crime.

The hate crimes task force is also investigating the chemical attack in Brooklyn.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbias crimeassaultattackhospitalracismasian americannyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Long Island high schoolers learn to cope with senior year cut short
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
NYC COVID-19 deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
Mayor of Paterson tests positive for coronavirus
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
Show More
How long is too long to wait for coronavirus test results?
Widow of Philadelphia officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
Schumer proposes $25,000 'heroes' pay proposed for frontline workers
Hospital morgues, funeral homes at capacity in Suffolk County
'If I did it, you can do it:' LI woman, 90, beats coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News