Coronavirus News: Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing in NYC amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday night in Dyker Heights, police say a 51-year-old resident was simply taking out her garbage when a man doused her with some kind of chemical which burned her face, neck, shoulders and back.
The Asian victim was rushed to the hospital while the man took off.
In late March in the Bronx, a 31-year-old female passenger was assaulted while riding an MTA Bx13 bus. It was in the middle of the afternoon.
Authorities say a group of girls hurled anti-Asian slurs at the victim, then smashed her on the head with an umbrella. The victim was given stitches.
Three 15-year-old girls were arrested nearby, but detectives are still looking for a fourth girl. Officials believe she is the one who actually turned the umbrella into a weapon
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou fears there are many more cases which are never reported. She says her friend, a nurse, was verbally attacked in the hospital recently by a coronavirus patient she was trying to help.
Niou says the patient blamed her friend for the virus.
As for the two recently reported crimes, police say the teenagers on the bus have been charged with a hate crime.
The hate crimes task force is also investigating the chemical attack in Brooklyn.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address