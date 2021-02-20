Coronavirus Update New York City: Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10351919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People can start making appointments for two new mass vaccination sites opening on Wednesday in Brooklyn and Queens.Appointments open at 8 a.m. Saturday.The sites at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights and York College in Jamaica will be run by New York state and FEMA.For the first week, they'll only take appointments from people who live in certain zip codes hit hard by the pandemic.Meanwhile, New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray toured a vaccination hub Friday at Canarsie High School where she thanked the workers for turning out in the storm.