Coronavirus Update New York City: Appointments open for 2 new mass vaccination sites in NYC

Appointments open at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The sites at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights and York College in Jamaica will be run by New York state and FEMA.
For the first week, they'll only take appointments from people who live in certain zip codes hit hard by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray toured a vaccination hub Friday at Canarsie High School where she thanked the workers for turning out in the storm.
