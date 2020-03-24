Coronavirus News: Bowery Mission serves to-go meals to hundreds in need in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bowery Mission is now serving only to-go meals to help those who cannot afford it.Hundreds of people lined up for a meal and each recipient was able to wash their hands at an outdoor washing station.The Bowery Mission says it now needs donations of money, food and supplies more than ever.They say they have seen an increase in demand over the last several days as other options have closed.