Coronavirus Updates: More businesses reopen in NJ, NYC updates school plans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor de Blasio says the city is developing multiple plans and contingencies for a safe return to school in the fall The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September.Precautions being taken include deep cleaning of schools daily, face covering and social distancing will be required, and hand washing stations will be set up.Mayor de Blasio also announced plans to dedicate 22 Open Streets to Open Restaurants starting this weekend.Alternate Side Parking will be suspended next week, through July 12, he said.Also, starting on Monday, Staten Island Ferry will go back to pre-COVID rush hour service, offering rides every 15 minutes between 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. 20-minute service will be offered between 6:00 - 7:00 a.m. and 3:50 - 4:50 p.m.On Wednesday, the mayor announced indoor dining is being delayed for Phase 3 with the city instead focuses on expanding outdoor dining, of which thousands of restaurants have already taken advantage.High Line will reopen to the public with limited capacity on July 16, 2020, after temporarily closing in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The High Line , working with NYC Parks, also issued visitation protocols to ensure that visitors can maintain social distancing in full accordance with city guidelines.City-run beaches and those that are federally controlled have have officially reopened , and the city also plans to open three pools by July 24 and 12 more by August 1 New York's hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels Wednesday.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations in the state were under 900 for a fourth day in a row, as hospitals reported 878 COVID-19 patients.Cuomo also announced 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 occurred on Tuesday, down from 11 the day before.Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York Wednesday, 875, or 1.25%, were positive, bringing the statewide total to 394,954 confirmed cases in the state.New York summer camps opened for the first time this week. Six YMCA camps on Long Island saw their first children arrive for up to 10 weeks of fun.Casinos, outdoor amusement parks and water parks, museums and libraries, indoor recreation and gyms and fitness centers for individualized training by appointment are reopening Thursday , with social distancing and face covering requirements in place.Gov. Phil Murphy said the Community Contact Tracing Corps has added more than 130 additional contact tracers since last week, for a total of 357.Rutgers School of Public Health has invited 859 current local public health workers to be trained and more than 600 have completed their training.New Jersey reported 539 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 172,356. An additional 27 deaths brings the state toll to 13,251.Murphy signed an Executive Order raising the limit on crowd size for outdoor gatherings to 500 people, effective Friday.Limits on all indoor gatherings, which are 25% of capacity, but with a maximum of 100 people, remain unchanged.Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the state reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and just 0.6% were positive. Connecticut administered more than 80,000 tests over the last week and the percent of positive cases was under 1% each day.Lamont said airline bookings into the state are down significantly since New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued a travel advisory for incoming travelers from 16 states that have a high positive test rate to undertake a 14-day quarantine.Rockland County officials announced a coronavirus cluster Wednesday linked to a house party in West Nyack. Officials say there have been at least eight confirmed cases, with one test pending, in West Nyack and New City.The patients are mainly among young adults in their 20s, who were connected to the party on June 17. Officials say the party host was already symptomatic, and since the initial party, there were at least two other parties with some common attendees.A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February. The research conducted by Mount Sinai found New Yorkers had antibodies to the virus as early as February 23.That would mean they would have been infected with the virus about two weeks earlier. The first confirmed case was on March 1.The new study has yet to undergo formal review, but experts say the work is credible and backs up what many believed.The U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk - just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."