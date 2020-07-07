Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in Connecticut for 1st time since March

The state reported 57 new cases out of 5,745 tests to bring the total to 47,033, with a positivity rate of .99%, but the death toll stands at 4,338.
Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added three additional states to the quarantine list, from which travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days.
NEW YORK CITY
New York City entered Phase 3 Monday, and on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Department of Health is going to vote on whether to reopen child care centers.
If approved, centers would reopen on July 13. New regulations include:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children over 2 and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies
The mayor also announced that Wednesday is the city's Get Tested Day of Action. The city is aiming to get 150,000 people tested for the coronavirus.
NEW YORK STATE
New York reported 10 new deaths, while out of the 56,736 tests conducted, 588 or 1.04% tested positive. An additional 588 coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 398,237.
The Mid-Hudson region moved into Phase 4 on Tuesday, with Long Island slated to begin Phase 4 on Wednesday.
"Just wear the mask and say to the American people that this is real," Cuomo pleaded to President Donald Trump, accusing the commander in chief of facilitating and enabling the virus. "Look at New York, we did it."
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday visitors from three more states must quarantine for two weeks under an advisory aimed at travelers from COVID-19 hotspots.
Residents from neighboring Delaware as well as Kansas and Oklahoma should self-quarantine for 14 days if visiting New Jersey, according to the governor. The new states bring the total to 19.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states. The decision means bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.
"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50% capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."
Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July. On Tuesday, the state announced zero new deaths from the coronavirus for the first time since March.
