Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in Connecticut for 1st time since March

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time since March, there were no COVID-19 related deaths to report in Connecticut Tuesday.

The state reported 57 new cases out of 5,745 tests to bring the total to 47,033, with a positivity rate of .99%, but the death toll stands at 4,338.

Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added three additional states to the quarantine list, from which travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

NEW YORK CITY
New York City entered Phase 3 Monday, and on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Department of Health is going to vote on whether to reopen child care centers.

If approved, centers would reopen on July 13. New regulations include:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children over 2 and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies

The mayor also announced that Wednesday is the city's Get Tested Day of Action. The city is aiming to get 150,000 people tested for the coronavirus.

NEW YORK STATE
New York reported 10 new deaths, while out of the 56,736 tests conducted, 588 or 1.04% tested positive. An additional 588 coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 398,237.

The Mid-Hudson region moved into Phase 4 on Tuesday, with Long Island slated to begin Phase 4 on Wednesday.

"Just wear the mask and say to the American people that this is real," Cuomo pleaded to President Donald Trump, accusing the commander in chief of facilitating and enabling the virus. "Look at New York, we did it."

NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday visitors from three more states must quarantine for two weeks under an advisory aimed at travelers from COVID-19 hotspots.

Residents from neighboring Delaware as well as Kansas and Oklahoma should self-quarantine for 14 days if visiting New Jersey, according to the governor. The new states bring the total to 19.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states. The decision means bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.

"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50% capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."

Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July. On Tuesday, the state announced zero new deaths from the coronavirus for the first time since March.

GOOGLE CREATES FEATURE HELPING USERS NAVIGATE COVID-19 HOT SPOTS
A Google search has discovered ways for users to get around during the coronavirus health crisis.

The internet giant launched a new feature on "Google Maps" to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
