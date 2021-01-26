COVID Live Updates: Moderna developing COVID vaccine booster to fight variants

A new variant of the virus has been found in Minnesota. It was first detected in Brazil.
Although the coronavirus has mutated thousands of times, three variants are being closely watched.
The Brazilian variant is said to be more contagious than the more common strains. The variant that originated in England is now spreading in at least 26 states and officials warn that strain could also be more deadly.
The current vaccines do work against the variants, but Moderna is already creating a booster as a precaution.
The South African variant has not yet been detected in the U.S.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ opens vaccine new site, closes others due to lack of supply
A new site in Hudson County will be open Tuesday and Governor Phil Murphy will visit.
It is a drive-thru and all appointments are booked.
However, the site at the Meadowlands racetrack is closed because of a lack of supply.
Another site in South Jersey was also closed for the same reason Monday.
NYC restaurants to remain closed to indoor dining
Both the positivity rate and the rate of hospitalization is down across New York, and Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to ease some restrictions.
There are still no plans for indoor dining to return in the city, despite the fact that that the COVID positivity rate in the city is now below 6 percent.
The New York City Restaurant Alliance plans to file a lawsuit.
Is there a benefit to wearing two masks? We asked a doctor
Health experts have been saying for months that mask-wearing is important for stopping the spread of COVID-19. But is there a benefit to wearing two masks?
It's a hot topic right now, especially since that highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in the UK has been found in U.S. So we asked an emergency physician the question about whether we should be wearing two masks.
NJ MVC centers close
The Paterson Regional/Licensing Center, Cherry Hill Vehicle Center, Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center, and Camden Licensing Center have been closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.
The Paterson, Trenton, and Camden Centers will reopen Friday, Feb. 5. At each of these three locations, the single employee who tested positive was last in the facility Thursday, Jan. 21.
Cherry Hill will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 3, and the employee who tested positive was last there Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Due to the closure of Trenton Regional, IRP and IFTA walk-in services will be unavailable until Feb. 5.
4 new COVID variant cases in CT
Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut public health officials have confirmed that the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been detected in four additional individuals in the state who recently tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the variant in Connecticut to eight. The eight individuals, who live in New Haven (2), Oxford (3), and West Haven (3), range in age from 15 to 50.
Suffolk County high school sports
High-risk sports can restart in New York State on Feb. 1 if local health departments approve. That includes basketball, wrestling, hockey, volleyball, football, and lacrosse.
"Local health authorities should consider the following factors in authorizing or continuing to prohibit higher risk sports and recreational activities as, in many areas, these factors may weigh against permitting such activities:
- whether there has been a more transmissible variant of covid 19 identified in the area
- local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity, and
- local ability to monitor and enforce compliance"
The county executive planned to provide more details later Monday afternoon.
MTA launches memorial to honor transit workers lost to COVID-19
The MTA have lost 136 employees to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and on Monday, they launched a living memorial to honor them.
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn't advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it's donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
The European Union is pressuring the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to deliver more coronavirus vaccine doses to the bloc and to stick to its initial promises once the jab gets EU approval, especially since the bloc has already invested in enhancing production capacity.
Already facing criticism for a slow vaccine rollout around the 27 member nations, the European Commission also wants a transparency register to record and approve all export of vaccines out of EU nations to third countries.
How collecting unemployment during COVID-19 could impact your tax refund
Families battered by the pandemic recession soon may discover that the tax refunds they're counting on are dramatically smaller - or that they actually owe income tax. Congress offered a partial solution, but the fix hasn't been widely publicized, consumer advocates say.
Refunds are crucial to many lower- and moderate-income households, which use the money to catch up on bills and medical treatments, pay down debt and boost savings.
But the unemployment insurance that kept many people afloat last year may cause problems at tax time this year. Unemployment benefits are taxable, but tax withholding is typically voluntary - and many people who lost jobs either didn't know their unemployment checks would be taxed, or they decided against withholding. (Relief checks, such as the $1,200 sent out last year, are not taxable.)
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
