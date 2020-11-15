Coronavirus Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states

New Mexico's governor is ordering all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks, while in North Dakota the governor has changed course, issuing a statewide mask mandate.
The death toll from the virus stands at more than 245,000 Americans.
Many health experts are grimly urging families to downsize their holiday plans.
What to know about coronavirus:
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since April
New Jersey reported 4,395 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday. It's the largest number of cases reported in a single day in the state since April. Murphy also announced 26 new confirmed deaths.
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 14, 2020
➡️4,395 new positive cases
➡️274,736 cumulative total cases
➡️26 new confirmed deaths
➡️14,747 total deaths
These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.
Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/Ydj7sl4fUO
Rapid COVID test opportunities
Jersey City is opening up new opportunities for residents to get a rapid COVID test. Anyone who wants to get tested can show up at St. John's Lutheran on North Street or St. John's Baptist Church on Bramhall Avenue. The tests will be offered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. respectively. There were 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jersey City Friday - the first day since April with more than 100 cases.
Secret Service outbreak
As many as 130 Secret Service officers are now quarantining due to COVID-19 infections or exposure. The officers worked on the campaign trail leading up to the election. They're part of the uniformed division which among its duties conducts screenings and checks bags. They are a separate unit from the special agents who provide protection to the president or the president-elect.
Emergency COVID meeting
The governors of six northeastern states will hold an emergency meeting over the weekend to address the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. Cuomo said the states will work to align their policies as much as possible.
"We believe we are going to have to be taking additional steps," Cuomo said.
Gov. Lamont self-quarantining after senior staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A member of CT Governor Ned Lamont's staff has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor. The individual who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and is home in isolation. As a precaution, Gov. Lamont and several other staff members will begin the process of self-quarantining.
Trump says COVID vaccine will be available except in New York
President Trump says a COVID vaccine will be widely available for all Americans by April -- except New York, where it will not be delivered because of Governor Andrew Cuomo. During a Friday press conference, Trump said, "Governor Cuomo will let us know when he is ready for it. Otherwise, we can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately."
COVID cases continue to rise in NJ
New Jersey reported 270,383 positive cases and 14,721 deaths (28 new) on Friday. The state also reported an alarming 8.06% COVID positivity rate. In addition, 13 counties have more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row.
CityMD closing earlier due to long COVID testing lines, staff staying late
CityMD announced Friday that beginning Monday, all locations will be closing 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled. CityMD will still attempt to see all those in line by closing time, but no new patients would be added after the designated hours.
"For months, our urgent care sites have been extraordinarily busy, seeing millions of patients for typical urgent care needs plus increasing numbers of people seeking medical evaluation and a COVID-19 test," CityMD said in an email sent to patients. "As you may have noticed, long lines are a daily fact at nearly every CityMD as we see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the region."
New York City schools may go all-remote next week
Mayor Bill de Blasio said parents and students should prepare for all-remote learning at New York City public schools as early as Monday the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold.
Jury service put on hold in New York state
No new prospective trial jurors (criminal or civil) will be summoned for jury service in New York until further notice because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and new directives from Governor Cuomo regarding indoor gatherings. Pending criminal and civil jury trials will continue to conclusion.
Nurse's heartbreaking message
Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19. But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life. "Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days." These were some of the last words Hernandez recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a hopeful message for those suffering from COVID-19 fatigue: "The cavalry is coming" in the form of a vaccine and "help is really on the way." Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that vaccines being developed "are going to have a major positive impact" once they start being deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June "the ordinary citizen should be able to get" a vaccine. In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include "universal and uniform" wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but "it really does make a difference."
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip