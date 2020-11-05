10 new COVID cases connected to Suffolk County polling site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7643743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne gives the latest on the results of 2 hotly contested races in Long Island.

SOUTHAMPTON, New York (WABC) -- Long Island officials announced 10 new COVID cases that are connected to a polling location in Southhampton.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made the announcement on Wednesday.He says that six of those positive cases were workers at the polling site.According to Bellone, another 48 people associated with the location are self-isolating.In addition, a second cluster of positive cases in Suffolk County resulted from a gathering of students from the Shoreham Wading River School District.The 32-person gathering led to three positive cases.Bellone says 11 staff members and 140 students are under quarantine, in addition to a number of household contact, which brings the total number of people under quarantine to 161.He says the COVID positivity rate in Suffolk County hasn't been below 1% since Oct. 21, and that over the past week, the county has averaged nearly a 1.5% positivity rate.