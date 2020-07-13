Coronavirus Updates: California locked back down; NY schools reopen plan

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The state of California is shutting down indoor dining and bars as COVID resurges, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state.

Cuomo said a region must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average for New York schools to reopen.

He added that all of the statewide numbers remain good.

On Sunday, no one died from the coronavirus in New York City.

"It should make us hopeful," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "but we are far from taking a victory lap."
It's the first time since March that no COVID-related deaths have been reported in New York City in a 24-hour period.

The mayor also said that he's concerned to see the number of cases rising for people ages 20-29. He said that the city now wants anyone entering an indoor location to keep their mask on, even if they are able to maintain a six feet distance. He said that six feet may not be enough when in an enclosed space.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces that for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city has recorded no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.



CALIFORNIA SHUTS DOWN INDOOR DINING, BARS
The state of California is shutting down restaurants and bars amid a surge of coronavirus cases. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also must close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

Public school campuses in Los Angeles will also not reopen this fall. The nation's second largest school system will continue with online learning until further notice.

NEW QUARANTINE ORDER IN NY
New York has issued an emergency order to mandate out-of-state travelers from designated states provide contact info when entering New York to help enforce quarantining.

NYC DAYCARE CENTERS REOPEN
As day cares reopen, enrollment is a fraction of what it was at most centers.

Students and of parents will be asked a series of questions -- such as is the student or family showing symptoms or have they traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks?

Students will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the facility and students over 2 years old will be reminded to wear masks and wash their hands.

Twenty-two branches of the New York Public Library system will reopen with grab-and-go service.

On Sunday, no one died from the coronavirus in New York City. The mayor also announced that 10 new testing centers would be opening in the Bronx.

NEW JERSEY TRANSIT
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that an increase in ridership as people return to work leads him to lift the 50% capacity restriction on NJ Transit. The executive order is in effect as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Masks will be required to be worn on NJ Transit, at indoor stations, and at outdoor stations where social distancing is not possible.

NJ ELECTIONS
Governor Murphy signed another Executive Order suspending the requirement that municipal and county political parties hold reorganizational meetings either Monday or Tuesday this week. All upcoming scheduled elections are moved to the November 3rd General Election.

UPTICK IN WESTFIELD, NJ
The mayor of Westfield, New Jersey, said an uptick in cases in the community is linked to people going to parties. Eleven cases announced Saturday were in the age group of 18-25.

Mayor Shelley Brindle said parents and families should reconsider hosting or attending graduation parties.

