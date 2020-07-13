Coronavirus Updates: NY coronavirus deaths remain low, Gov. Cuomo says

Day care centers are allowed to reopen Monday in New York City, but there will be significant changes in place to keep kids and staffers healthy and safe.
In New Jersey, the mayor of one town is concerned that an uptick in cases is linked to people going to parties.
NEW YORK CITY
As day cares prepare to reopen, enrollment is a fraction of what it was at most centers.
Students and of parents will be asked a series of questions as day cares reopen -- such as is the student or family showing symptoms or have they traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks?
Students will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the facility and students over 2 years old will be reminded to wear masks and wash their hands.
Twenty-two branches of the New York Public Library system will reopen with grab-and-go service.
Meanwhile, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman became the team's third major league player to test positive for the coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday afternoon.
NEW JERSEY
The mayor of Westfield, New Jersey, said an uptick in cases in the community is linked to people going to parties. Eleven cases announced Saturday were in the age group of 18-25.
Mayor Shelley Brindle said parents and families should reconsider hosting or attending graduation parties.
On Sunday, officials reported 19 new deaths and 349 new COVID cases.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut is in a "very fortunate place" with the coronavirus, the state's epidemiologist says, as deaths have all but vanished and the state's transmission rate is among the lowest in the country.
Connecticut was seeing more than 100 coronavirus deaths a day in mid- to late-April, with a peak of 204 deaths on April 20.
But now businesses, including restaurants, have reopened across the state, and the state twice this week reported a daily death count of zero COVID-19 deaths.
NEW YORK STATE
New York's COVID-19 numbers remained low on Saturday, Gov. Cuomo announced on Sunday, but officials are monitoring an uptick of cases in Rensselaer County.
Cuomo is predicting a new increase in cases amid outbreaks in other states.
A day at the beach will include snacks once again. The state is allowing vendors to get running once again since other outdoor business have been able to successfully reopen with precautions.
TRUMP WEARS MASK
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.
Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: "When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's expected to wear a mask."
Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed's hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.
'COVID PARTY' DEATH
A San Antonio doctor said one of her hospital's patients, a 30-year-old man, died after attending a so-called "COVID party" -- a bizarre trend where young people intentionally get together with someone who's infected.
Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital, said the patient thought the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.
"He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected ... One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'I think I made a mistake,'" she said.
