Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Miami Beach sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

Police fired pepper balls into the crowds on South Beach after multiple attempts for them to leave.
City leaders say the restrictions are necessary to stop crime and violence that some spring breakers have brought to the entertainment district, along with fears of a spread of the coronavirus.
Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge
Newly-released records reveal another wave of COVID deaths at nursing homes around New York state. The documents show at least 15 nursing homes had 30 deaths or more during the viral wave that ran from November to February. Seven homes had more than 40 deaths. The deaths occurred long after Governor Andrew Cuomo reversed his policy requiring nursing homes to admit people even if they were infected.
UK approaching 1 year since lockdown
The United Kingdom is approaching the one-year mark of its first coronavirus lockdown. The pandemic forced thousands of restaurants, pubs, and other non-essential businesses to close their doors. British pubs were hit hard -- they lost 11-billion dollars in sales. More than 2,000 pubs have closed for good. Shop owners say they will need long-term help to stay afloat.
TSA travelers update
Another positive sign for pandemic air traffic. The TSA says the number of travelers on Friday again hit a pandemic high. More than 1.4 million people passed through screeners at airports nationwide. It was the ninth straight day more than a million people boarded commercial flights. The numbers are still down dramatically from pre-pandemic levels.
Fitness classes to resume in NYC
New York City is taking a big step forward with plans for group fitness classes to resume Monday across the five boroughs. They'll be able to open their doors tomorrow for the first time in a year-- to resume classes at one third capacity.
NYC high schools students set to return
New York City high school students can return to the classroom for in-person learning beginning Monday. Only those students who were learning in-person late last year can get back to in-person school right now - which is just 20% of the total public high school enrollment.
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
