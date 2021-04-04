Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: New pandemic air travel record set Friday at US airports

More than 1.58 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday. That's the most people to fly in a single day since the pandemic began.
It came on the same day the CDC announced fully-vaccinated Americans can travel at "low risk to themselves."
However, the organization still asks people not to travel, unless they have to.
Here are more of today's headlines:
PA easing restrictions, but changes don't apply to Philadelphia
People who live in Pennsylvania can also look forward to an easing of restrictions. Beginning Sunday, restaurants in the Keystone State can increase their capacity to 75%. The changes for restaurants don't apply to Philadelphia, where's there has been an increase in COVID rates and hospitalizations. Estimates are that 50 percent of that city's population will be vaccinated by April 30.
Britain to trial virus certificates for events
Britain's government is planning to trial a coronavirus status certification plan over the coming months to allow the safe return of mass gatherings at places like sports grounds and nightclubs. Officials are expected to consider passports that show whether a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has immunity due to having tested positive in the previous six months.
Michigan not implementing stricter restrictions as COVID cases rise
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer won't implement tighter restrictions despite her state's rise in new COVID cases, citing instead a need for residents to follow proper health guidelines.
Beware of COVID vaccine survey scams, 7 On Your Side warns
With vaccines becoming more widespread, new scams connected to getting vaccinated are popping up. First, there are fake record cards being sold on the internet. The latest is phony vaccine surveys. These surveys lure you in with the promise of a prize or money at the end, but it's really just designed to trick you into handing over the keys to your identity and getting into your bank account.
Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?
It is possible to still spread the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, but even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus.
"A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
