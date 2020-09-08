Coronavirus Live Updates: New York colleges must notify state if cases reach 100

This as colleges around the country are seeing outbreaks. 108 colleges have reported more than 100 cases each.
In New York, SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University, SUNY Fredonia have all seen outbreaks.
NYU also held large gatherings in Washington Square Park this weekend, with Gov. Cuomo calling out administrators for not doing anything to stop it.
At the height of the coronavirus lockdown, President Donald Trump and his top health advisers trumpeted a new test that would help Americans reclaim their lives - one that would tell them if they already had the virus and were protected from getting it again.
Their arrival would help "get Americans back to work" by showing those who might have "the wonderful, beautiful immunity," said Trump, a point repeated at the daily briefings last April.
Months later, the U.S. is awash in the tests but the bold predictions about their usefulness have yet to materialize.
"There was definitely a lot of wishful thinking that there was going to be a magical test that was going to save us all, but we're not there yet," said Dr. Jennifer Rakeman of New York City's Public Health Laboratory.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that four states have been added to the Tri-State Travel Advisory that requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio now meet the metrics for the quarantine, which applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Delaware has been added and removed several times, raising objections from Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Still no indoor dining in NYC, Cuomo says
Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out his reasons for not reopening indoor dining in New York City. The governor said he's aware of the "economic pain" being inflicted on city restaurant owners and workers. "We have seen that opening bars has created a compliance and enforcement nightmare," Cuomo said. "From our experience Upstate, opening indoor dining caused issues."
School outbreak protocols
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday New York State's Department of Health will be issuing regulations to require colleges to notify the state when they have 100 COVID-19 cases and could have to transition to remote learning. This as colleges around the country are seeing outbreaks. 108 colleges have reported more than 100 cases each. In New York, SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University, SUNY Fredonia have all seen outbreaks. NYU also held large gatherings in Washington Square Park this weekend. Gov. Cuomo called out administrators for not doing anything to stop it.
COVID report card
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday all New York state public schools must report testing data on a daily basis, which will be posted in an online daily "report card."
NYC Unveils Learning Bridges Program
The city is rolling out its timetable for its free child care program to supplement Blended Learning. The Learning Bridges Program is for students from preschool to 8th grade who are in Blended Learning and need child care on the days they are not learning in-person. The city will have 30,000 free child care seats available on Sept 21st.
Biden says he'll take coronavirus vaccine
Joe Biden is willing to take a coronavirus vaccine - as long as scientists say it's OK. Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden said first he'd want to see what the scientists said about any potential vaccine. But he said he would like to see a vaccine tomorrow, even if if would cost him the election by helping President Donald Trump. Biden also called for "full transparency on the vaccine," warning that Trump's repeated misstatements and falsehoods with respect to the virus are "undermining public confidence."
Schumer says GOP-proposed relief bill seeks to 'rot core of Big Apple'
Senator Charles Schumer spoke out Monday on the GOP-proposed COVID relief bill, criticizing it and saying the bill seeks to "rot the core of the Big Apple." Schumer was joined by New York City officials in disagreement against the proposed bill, which they say simply acts as a "box-check" for Senator Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: