Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Delta variant accounts for nearly 10% of US cases

According to the CDC, the vaccination rate in all of these states, except Hawaii, is below the national average.
It comes as health officials grow increasingly worried about a more dangerous variant of the coronavirus known as "Delta" first seen in India.
It now accounts for nearly 10% of COVID cases in the United States.
The Delta variant is so serious British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now delayed the UK's reopening plans.
The good news? Doctors say the vaccines offer "significant" protection against the variant.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Over 800 New Yorkers given expired COVID vaccine
A pop-up vaccination site at the former site of Times Square's NFL Experience informed 899 patients that they need to be re-vaccinated after receiving expired Pfizer doses. The city's Department of Health says they've "communicated with Pfizer, which recommended that the patients receive another dose as soon as possible. While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected."
Long Island school district denies student's mask exemption request from family pediatrician
A medical consultant for the New York State Education Department overruled a request from the pediatrician of an elementary school student on Long Island that she not be required to wear a mask outdoors due to her asthma, according to documents obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.
New York vaccine milestone
New York State has hit 70% on the CDC's tracker for adults with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Gov. Cuomo said that tracker would be used in determining when the state crosses the 70% threshold.
Cuomo said when New York hits 70%, most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted.
Face masks to be optional for visitors at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can't hug the characters. Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won't require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website. Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions. All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, the resort's aerial gondola, according to the latest guidelines.
NJ utility moratorium ending
The formal moratorium on utility shutoffs in New Jersey will end on July 1, but there will be a new grace period that will run until December 31.
Novavax reports 90% effectiveness with its 2-shot vaccine
The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was found to have an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a Phase 3 trial conducted across the United States and Mexico.
Additional analyses of the trial are ongoing, according to the company, and will be submitted to peer-reviewed journals for publication.
The trial results appear consistent with the efficacy and safety profile the vaccine previously showed in a Phase 3 trial conducted in the United Kingdom, Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, told CNN.
"Different continent, different population, different viruses floating around, and yet, we still see really good efficacy," Glenn said. "This is what you want to have."
The study launched in December and enrolled 29,960 adults across 113 sites in the United States and six sites in Mexico. Some of the participants were given a placebo and some were administered two doses of the Novavax vaccine 21 days apart.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question