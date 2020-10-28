Coronavirus Updates: Alarming rise in nationwide COVID cases lead to spikes in 45 states

Hospitalizations also on the rise with 12 states seeing record high numbers.
There are nearly 43,000 patients nationwide and deaths are climbing in 30 states.
All of US to get vaccine 'simultaneously,' official says
One of the officials leading the White House's vaccine development effort says it will be distributed across the country all at once. Army General Gustave Perna, who is the COO of Operation Warp Speed, says the vaccine will be distributed to "all of America simultaneously." This comes as Pfizer's CEO says it is unlikely a vaccine will be available before Election Day, which is less than a week away.
Dr. Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
Doctor Anthony Fauci, one of the top experts on the coronavirus task force, says it might be well into next year, even 2022, before things get back to normal.
Fauci made the comments while speaking to students and staff virtually at the University of Melbourne in Australia where they're reopening after a four-month lockdown. But while they have flattened the curve there, Doctor Fauci says here in the US, our numbers are going in the wrong direction.
New Yorkers surpass grim milestone
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that more than 500,000 New Yorkers have now tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,000 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total up to 500,677.
Germany and France entering new lockdown to help curb increase in coronavirus cases
German officials agreed to impose a four-week partial lockdown and the French government announced a nationwide lockdown Wednesday as European governments sought to stop a fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases sweeping the continent.
2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall
Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off "at least until the fall of 2021." This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.
New Jersey school district delays in-person learning due to air filter issues
A New Jersey school district has delayed in-person learning because of air filter issues. A letter was sent to parents in the South Orange/Maplewood School District from the superintendent Tuesday indicating air filters that were said to be updated with a MERV 16 rating were never installed. The school district says it is aware that sharing the information may create additional concerns among their staff an families.
"Specifically, during our October 19, Board of Education meeting, after verification from our Facilities Department lead, we shared that our univents (unit-ventilation boxes in each classroom) had been updated with filters with a Merv 16 rating," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donald Taylor said. "Unfortunately, our extensive inspection and investigation revealed that this was simply not true. Filters were not installed as had been reported throughout all District classrooms. In fact, the vendor was not contacted until after verification paperwork was submitted to the District. In order to prepare for students/staff to return to our buildings, every uninvent (approximately 1000) will need to be reviewed and reassessed to ensure all units have been updated; additionally, the univents are only capable of using a filter with a maximum Merv 8 rating."
Open Storefronts Program in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new program to help struggling small businesses in New York City. The Open Storefronts Program will start Friday, October 30. Under the program:
1) Businesses can utilize sidewalk directly in front of their storefront.
2) Businesses on existing Open Streets: Restaurants can use the curb lane directly in front of the store.
3) Businesses on the same street block can join together and apply for an Open Street.
Suffolk County cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers
Suffolk County is cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers after a few super spreader events. County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by health and law enforcement officials to announce the County's latest COVID-19 enforcement actions. The county is issuing up to $15,000 in fines to both the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue for recently hosting a wedding in which one-third of attendees have tested positive, and a Farmingville resident that recently hosted a house party with more than 200 individuals in attendance.
Landlords warn New York City is on the 'brink of catastrophe'
Landlords are often seen as the bad guys, the people you have to pay on time every month. But just like tenants, many of them say they've been struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic -- and they believe the city is on the brink of catastrophe. While we've heard from people who have moved from New York City to places across the country, at least temporarily, during the pandemic, 7 On Your Side Investigates spoke with some of the small landlords left behind.
Urgent push to boost NYC indoor dining to 50% before winter
Restaurant workers in New York City held a rally in support of increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%. Owners say the 25% indoor dining cap isn't bringing in enough business. They also worried they'll lose outdoor dining customers as the weather gets colder. The rally was held by Republican mayor hopeful Peter Guimaraes, one of the owners of Midtown's Bice Cucina.
New restrictions in Paterson after recent spike in cases
New restrictions went into effect Wednesday in Paterson, where there's been a recent spike in COVID cases. The restrictions impact all bars and restaurants, which will now close at midnight. The restrictions apply to every day of the week. It's not yet clear how long the restrictions will stay in place.
CVS to hire 15,000 workers to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
CVS Health is actively recruiting people to fill 15,000 new and existing positions to help during flu season and administer the much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine, when it is ready. By now, most people are familiar with the term "twindemic." If not, Jeffrey Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition for CVS Health, can easily spell it out.
"It's the flu season at the same time that we have COVID-19," Lackey said.
Coronavirus testing czar says increased hospitalizations proof of COVID-19 uptick
A member of the White House coronavirus task force says the increase in U.S. cases isn't just because of more testing. Admiral Brett Giroir says the proof of the increase is the uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been saying the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic. The president also contends the news media are spending too much time focusing on the health crisis.
Justin Turner removed from World Series Game 6 after COVID positive test, returns after Dodgers win title
No large dogpile, no champagne and a mask on nearly every face - the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a manner no one could have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic. They started the party without Justin Turner, too, after their red-headed star received word of a positive COVID-19 test in the middle of their clinching victory. Turner was removed from Los Angeles' 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night after registering Major League Baseball's first positive test in 59 days. He wasn't on the field initially as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season, but then he returned.
