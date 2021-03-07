Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: NBA All-Star Game, spring break causing superspreading concerns

Federal and local health officials are keeping a close eye on South Florida where thousands of young people are flocking to beaches and bars for traditional spring break celebrations.
There are also concerns for Sunday night's NBA All-Star game.
Only a small number of people will be allowed inside the arena, however that's not stopping many fans from traveling to Atlanta, hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite players.
UK students off to class backed by virus tests
British children are gearing up to return to school on Monday after a two-month closure, part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a plan to get the country to "start moving closer to a sense of normality." As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students coming back to U.K. classrooms will be tested for the first few weeks. Authorities want to quickly detect and isolate asymptomatic cases in order to avoid sending entire schools home.
New Caledonia into lockdown as infections emerge
Local authorities ordered New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, to be placed under lockdown for at least two weeks to try to prevent the virus from spreading. The decision comes after nine new infections were confirmed on Sunday. The president of the Caledonian government, Thierry Santa, said "there's a very strong risk that the virus starts circulating" on the archipelago.
Israel in final phase of easing of lockdown
Israel has opened most of its economy as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September. Bars and restaurants, event halls, sporting events, hotels and all primary and secondary education may reopen to the public on Sunday, with some restrictions on entry and capacity. The move comes after months of government-imposed shutdowns.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
