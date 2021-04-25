Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 31 states resuming use of Johnson & Johnson shot

There have been concerns following 15 verified blood clot cases out of 8 million J&J shots administered.
That's about one case per 500,000 vaccines.
After pausing the use of the vaccine early last week, the FDA and the CDC announced Friday that the benefits outweigh the risks.
News about the J&J side effects is adding to the anxiety for some Americans.
Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India
India's rival Pakistan is offering to send essential medical supplies to its neighbor that's in the grip of a devastating coronavirus surge that has depleted oxygen stocks and other hospital needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items.
Bangkok imposes restrictions as cases rise
Thailand on Sunday reported 2,438 new cases and 11 deaths, as Bangkok braced for the closure of entertainment and sport venues as part of measures health care workers say are not enough to relieve overburdened hospitals. The Thai capital has seen a rapid rise in infections since early April, and its governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, announced the two-week closures starting Monday. They include gyms, public parks, zoos, exhibition and meeting centers, nurseries and boxing stadiums. Those not wearing masks in public face penalties.
NYC announces payback plan for 9,500 furloughed city workers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that non-represented city employees will get paid for time spent furloughed. They will be able to reclassify unpaid furlough days as paid vacation days.
Bill introduced to extend NY eviction moratorium until August 31
Two New York state lawmakers introduced legislation to extend the state's eviction moratorium until August 31. At the moment, it's set to expire on Friday. The moratorium provides relief to people struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
