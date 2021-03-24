Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month

It comes as the company is able to increase production.
The FDA has authorized global pharmaceuticals manufacturer Catalent to produce the vaccine.
Catalent currently fills and finishes the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Belgium reverts to tighter Easter lockdown amid virus spike
Belgium is reintroducing a strict lockdown in response to a surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to nonessential businesses. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the nation's health. Confirmed new cases in Belgium increased 40% over the last week and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period. According to the government, COVID-19 infections are doubling every two weeks in Belgium now, with most clusters detected in schools and workplaces.
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours as part of USPS 10-year plan, postmaster says
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Details of the long-awaited plan come at a time of intense scrutiny on the U.S. Postal Service over persistent delivery delays under DeJoy, a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. The plan also includes a proposal to consolidate underused post offices, hinted at a potential postage rate increase and detailed investments in new delivery vehicles, among other things.
College students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
Students at the University of Oregon and Oregon State are filing proposed class action lawsuits demanding a refund, saying they didn't get what they paid for when the schools transition to online instruction. Now, the three students involved in the lawsuits want their money back.
Newark public schools to provide testing
Newark Public Schools announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., the organism company, to provide pooled SARS-CoV-2 testing. As part of Newark's planned return to in-person learning on April 12, the district will be implementing weekly testing of students, teachers and staff at local PK -12 schools, beginning with a pilot program at New Jersey Regional Day. Other schools in the district will begin testing when they resume hybrid in-person instruction on April 12, 2021.
New health guidance to be released for NJ schools
New Jersey health officials will release revised guidance for local departments on K-12 in-class operations.
"If masking and frequent hand washing can be maintained by students, educators, and support staff in a classroom, then full-time, in-person instruction can begin with the distance between students within that classroom reduced to three feet," Gov. Phil Murphy said.
NY launches new health training program for citizens
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a new health training program for citizens so they are informed and educated for future health emergencies. Enrollment for the free program opens Wednesday and it starts April 30.
Nassau Coliseum taking appointments
Starting today, eligible New Yorkers can make vaccination appointments at the Nassau Coliseum. It's the county's first site to be operated by an outside contractor.
Mississippi rewrites 'confusing' COVID-19 scheduling script
The Mississippi Health Department is rewriting a "confusing" script that employees and contractors read to people scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments by phone after a professor said her father called and a scheduler disparaged the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine, a department spokeswoman said
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Proof of vaccination may allow us to begin resuming our normal activities in the near future.
Photos that display the COVID-19 vaccination card like a badge of honor have been making the rounds on social media for months, but the card is more than fodder for selfies, it could be your ticket to freedom in the coming months -- so it should be protected as such.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
