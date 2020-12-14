coronavirus new york city

Cuomo, de Blasio warn of coronavirus shutdown in NY if COVID rates rise

Coronavirus update for NY
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that if the state's coronavirus positivity doesn't change, a shutdown could be necessary.

"If we don't change the trajectory, we head back to a shutdown and that is something to worry about," he said.

All non-essential businesses would be forced to shut down as they did back in the spring.

The governor mentioned the criticism he's getting for shutting down indoor dining in New York City and said actually, businesses should be happy.

"You should be happy, because if we don't change the trajectory we're going to go to shut down and then your business is going to close," Cuomo said. "That my friends is a real problem, worry about that because that is a real worry, deaths are a worry and the shutdown of the economy are the real worries and they are viable worries."

In order to stop the numbers from growing and manage it, the governor cited the hospitals' "Surge and Flex" program along with reducing elective surgeries in affected areas. He also begged people to stop having holiday gatherings and said, "living room spread" is responsible for 74% of cases.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also warned of a shutdown earlier Monday during his press conference.

"At the current rate we are going, you have to be ready now for a full shutdown, a pause like we had back at the end of the spring," de Blasio said of the governor's comments. "We should prepare for the possibility of a full shutdown. I agree with that.

The governor and mayor made the comments as the first New Yorkers and first people in the country, received the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday.

