Coronavirus News: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship Comfort treating few patients in NYC

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 1,000 beds on the USNS comfort are nearly all empty with the ship unable to take much of the load off city hospitals.

The ship is not treating COVID-19 patients and only has 20 patients.

The reason: there are strict requirements for patients needing to board the ship including a trip to a traditional hospital, diagnosis, a coronavirus test and then an application must be submitted before patients can be treated on the naval hospital ship.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants the comfort to start treating patients with the virus, but so far the federal government hasn't agreed.

"Because of a protocol on how they would then disinfect the ship, which I don't really understand frankly. But the ship was never supposed to be for COVID patients. the original understanding was for non-COVID patients," Cuomo said.

Meanwhile at Javits Center, the 2,500 bed military hospital was also designed to take overflow from the city's overwhelmed hospital system by treating those without COVID-19, but the limited hospital capacity for those with coronavirus had Governor Cuomo asking the president to change course.

President Trump agreed. Now the Javits Center will accept patients with the virus.

