coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Patriot's owner Rober Kraft donates 300,000 masks to NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is giving 300,000 N95 masks to New York City Friday.

The masks will be delivered to the hospital at the Javits Center.

They're part of the more than $1.7 million masks Kraft bought out of pocket.

He then used the Patriots team plane to fly them from China to Boston to help healthcare workers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsqueens newsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Heroes thank heroes in Queens
'Bells of hope' to ring in New York City
NYC providing free meals to anyone who needs food
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains
Schumer calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus czar
Show More
Mount Sinai workers plan demonstration demanding PPE
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
NYC providing free meals to anyone who needs food
Heroes thank heroes in Queens
NYC residents urged to cover faces as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 50K
More TOP STORIES News