Coronavirus News: Fauci to issue stark warning on reopening too soon

The director of the National Institute of Health is set to testify in a Senate hearing on how to reopen the economy.
According to an email he sent to the New York Times, he's prepared to say that if America reopens too soon, we'll face "needless suffering and death."
"The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he wrote.
Full Fauci email message to me: pic.twitter.com/yq8IAa9f8g— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) May 12, 2020
New York state is preparing to partially reopen later this week.
Threee upstate regions - the Fingerlakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, have met CDC guidelines and will start a slow reopening this Friday.
New York City, Long Island and our Northern Suburbs will have to wait.
"The likelihood, right now, unless something miraculous happens, we're going into June. So, I think it's fair to say that June is when we're potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
New York City still needs to see a 14-day decline in cases, a 30 percent hospital vacancy (right now it's at 29 percent) and more testing and contact tracing.
Before opening, they want to be able to quickly identify any new infections so those people can be isolated.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus